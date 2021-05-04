[Update: Launched] Realme C11 (2021) Appears in Geekbench with Unisoc Processor and 2GB RAM

Realme C11 (2021) with model number RMX3231 has appeared on the Geekbench website today, few hours before its official launch.

The smartphone is powered by an Octacore processor whose base frequency is 1.2GHz. It’s nothing but a Unisoc SC9863 chipset. There are four cores clocking at 1.6GHz and four cores clocking at 1.2 GHz.

Also Read: Realme C11 2021 (RMX3231) Certified by Singapore’s IMDA

Other specs of this smartphone from Geekbench are 2GB RAM and Android 11 OS out of the box. The phone has scored 127 and 470 in single and multi-core scores in Geekbench. Going by the low end specs, it is a budget phone and has been launched today.

Realme C11 (2021) phone has been certified in various countries including Singapore’s IMDA, India’s BIS, US FCC, Indonesia’s TKDN and Russia’s EEC website. Thailand’s NBTC certification confirmed the moniker of the phone as Realme C11 (2021). This confirms the phone will be launched globally.

Realme C11 2021 Specs

The phone has a 6.52 inch IPS display with 1600×7220 pixel resolution and 269 PPI. The aspect ratio is 20:9 and there’s a waterdrop notch design with a camera sensor placed in it. It has 32GB storage capacity and 2GB RAM.

Also Read: Vivo X60t Pro (V2120A) 5G Bags 3C Certification in China

The only certification that had revealed some specs of the phone apart from today’s Geekbench appearance was the FCC listing. It confirmed that the phone will have a 5000 mAh battery and the dimensions of the phone as 165.2mm x 76.4mm x 8.9mm. The prototype of the phone was also found in the FCC listing.

Realme C11 2021 Camera

This smartphone has a 5MP front camera sensor for selfies and an 8MP primary camera sensor at the back. The rear camera is placed in a rectangular arrangement and the sensor is placed on the top left side. There’s also an LED flash.

Realme C11 2021 Price

The phone is priced at around $100-120. In India, it’s expected to be priced around INR 8000. The phone is listed on Aliexpress in China for RUB 8400. In the Philippines, it’s available for PHP 4990. The color variants are Blue and Grey.

This is the successor of Realme C11 (2020) and has slightly better specs than the predecessor in terms of hardware, cameras and processor too. Realme released three smartphones in the C-series last month including Realme C20, Realme C21 and Realme C25.

Featured Image: Realme C11 (2020)