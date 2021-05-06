Samsung Galaxy A22 (SM-A226B) Bags Indonesia’s TKDN Certification

Samsung Galaxy A22 4G phone with model number SM-A226B gets certified by the TKDN Authority of Indonesia.

Samsung is gearing up to add a new member to its A-series and that is Galaxy A22. The device recently appeared on several certifications including the TUV, Geekbench, and Wi-Fi Alliance. Today, we have managed to spot the Galaxy A22 (SM-A226B) on Indonesia’s TKDN Authority, which hints that the device is getting a step closer to the launch. There is also a 5G variant of Galaxy A22 which might unveil alongside the 4G variant.

Notably, the 4G and 5G variants of Galaxy A22 have the same model number, SM-A226B. The smartphone recently appeared on TUV Rheinland certification with 15W fast charging. Last month, we spotted the SM-A226B on Geekbench with some key specifications. It showed that the device has MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, 6GB RAM, and Android 11 OS.

We already know how the Galaxy A22 5G will look like, thanks to the CAD-based render shared by Steve Hemmerstoffer. The 5G variant should not differ from the 4G variant in terms of design. Renders reveal that Galaxy A22 5G has a flat display with a waterdrop notch to house the selfie camera. It has a square camera module on the back, which consists of 3 sensors and an LED flash. The rear camera setup is said to feature a 48MP main camera while a 13MP sensor could be used for selfies and video calling.

The bottom portion of the device houses a 3.5mm headphone jack, a microphone, a speaker grille, and a USB Type-C port. At the top, it has a secondary microphone and the fingerprint scanner is integrated with the power button.

As of now, Galaxy A32 5G is the company’s cheapest 5G phone, but the Galaxy A22 5G could have a more affordable price than the A32 5G.

Samsung Galaxy F22

A recent report mentions that Samsung is also working on Galaxy F22 that could be exclusive to the Indian market. The report further mentions that Galaxy F22 will be based on Galaxy A22. As of now, the company has no words regarding the launch of Galaxy A22 4G / 5G. But, the announcement should not take too long as the device has bagged several certifications.