Galaxy S24 Series, Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy S21 Series, S21 FE Get July 2024 Security Patches

Multiple Samsung phones have received security patch updates for July and the list includes Samsung’s flagship devices Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Flip 5, S21 series and Galaxy S21 Fan Edition smartphone.

The July 2024 security updates bring several improvements and fixes as many as 58 security issues. To get the updates, users will have to visit the Settings on their phone, head to ‘Software Update‘ and tap on ‘Download and Install‘.

Galaxy S24 Series

All three smartphones in the Galaxy S24 series, namely S24, S24 Plus and S24 Ultra have received July 2024 security patches. The model numbers of these devices are SM-S921U1, SM-S926U1 and SM-S928U1. All are US models and are carrier-unlocked ones as can be seen from their model numbers. The firmware versions of these devices are S921U1UES3AXFC, S926U1UES3AXFC, and S928U1UES3AXFC respectively.

However, users of carrier-locked, European and Global variants of the smartphone have to wait a few more days to get the update as the company will gradually roll out to all devices.

Galaxy Z Flip 5

Both the carrier-locked US variants and international variants have started receiving the July patch updates. The model numbers and firmware are SM-F721B and F731BXXS3CXG2 for the international variants and SM-F721U and F731USQS4CXG2 carrier-locked variants.

On another note, the latest One UI 6.1.1 which is now available in Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Fold 6 devices will now be available for Z Flip 5 by the end of 2024.

Galaxy S21 Series

All three variants of S21 series namely S21 (SM-G991B), S21+ (SM-G996B) and S21 Ultra (SM-G998B) have received July 2024 software updates. These are the international variants though. The respective firmware versions are G991BXXSCGXF5, G996BXXSCGXF5, and G998BXXSCGXF5.

Galaxy S21 FE

The European S21 FE devices with model number SM-G990B as well as the carrier-locked S versions (SM-G990U) have received the updates. The firmware versions are G990BXXS9GXF3 and G990USQSCGXF5.