Fortnite Festival Leak Gives Updates On Next Season Dates

Leakers have uncovered the launch date of the next two Fortnite Festival seasons. Along with that, they have also unearthed fresh details on the upcoming concerts in each of the seasons. In gaming communities, the 2024 roadmap for Fortnite has been discussed very often. With time, one got the feeling that these were not really rumors one could dismiss easily. While Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 did not feature the Mad Max crossover, it revolved around a wasteland society with powerful cars in it.

Recently, the team confirmed the arrival of another roadmap item in the form of The Pirates of the Caribbean crossover. As per the file, the item would launch in the month of June. Earlier, there were plans to launch it in mid-July. The roadmap, however, has been quite accurate. The Item Shop also had the Cursed Sails Pass which got released accidentally and enabled many fans to unlock the Jack Sparrow skin in advance.

The 2024 roadmap was designed to focus on every Fortnite game mode. The roadmap, however, has not remained exclusive to Battle Royale content. As per the information given out about the Fortnite Festival on the roadmap, the season 4 pass would revolve around Metallica and Season 5 will bring Karol G to the forefront. Season 6 would be centred on Snoop Dogg. These affirmations have been confirmed by recent leaks. These leaks have also confirmed the release date for each season.

Since it was already confirmed that the Metallica season of the Fortnite Festival would culminate on August 16 at 12 AM ET, the fact that Season 5 will be launched on the same day didn’t come as a surprise. Season 5 is will be coming to an end on October 3 and that is when Season 6 will commence.