Google Pixel 4, 4XL, Pixel 3, 3XL, 3a, 3aXL and Pixel 2 & 2XL Receive February Software Updates from Verizon

Google has the practice of sending out the latest Android security patches to its Pixel smartphones in the very first week of the month.

These are usually the first set of Android phones to receive the security update patches before any other brand. Verizon is sending out the February 2020 Android security update patches to the complete range of Pixel phones including Google Pixel 4, 4XL, Pixel 3, 3XL, 3a, 3a XL and Pixel 2 and 2XL. The only models left out are the oldest two, Google Pixel and Pixel XL. There could be a message there for the users of the Google Pixel and Pixel XL phone users, if there are any.

Google Pixel 4, 4XL

The 4th system update from Verizon for these two devices, Google Pixel 4 and the Google Pixel 4XL, brings the Android security update released on February 3, 2020 by Google.

Software Version for pixel 4 and 4 XL: QQ1B.200205.002

Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL

This is the system update No.10 from Verizon for the Google Pixel 3a and the Google Pixel 3a XL. These two devices too receive the Android security update patch of February 3, 2020.

Software Version for pixel 3A and 3A XL: QQ1A.200205.002

Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3XL

The two flagship smartphones released by Google in November 2018, the Google Pixel 3 and the Google Pixel 3XL are getting their software update from Verizon for the 17th occasion. These too contain just the respective latest February 2020 Android security update patches.

Software Version for pixel 3 and 3XL: QQ1A.200205.002

Google Pixel 2, Pixel 2XL

The Google Pixel 2 and the Google Pixel 2XL are the earliest models in this bunch of devices being sent their system update No.28 by Verizon. Google and Verizon have just the latest Android security patch of February, 2020.

Software Version for pixel 2 and 2XL: QQ1A.200205.002

It may be noticed that the software version number assigned by Google/Verizon for most devices in common. That makes your job easier while manually checking if your device has this latest update installed.