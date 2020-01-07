Verizon Google Pixel 4, 4XL, Pixel 3, 3XL, 3a and 3a XL, and Pixel 2 and 2XL Receive January Security Patch Updates

Its system update time for the Google Pixel devices being administered by Verizon!

The updates, which comprise of the latest January Android security update patches, cover the full range from the Google Pixel 2 right up to the Google Pixel 4 XL, released recently.

Google Pixel 4, 4XL

The Google Pixel 4 and 4XL are the most recently launched smartphone models from Google and this is the third system update being sent their way by Verizon. This time, Verizon is sending the OTA update which has the Android security update patch dated January 1, 2020. The software version number is identical for both models.

Software Version: QQ1B.191205.012.A1 (Pixel 4)

Software Version: QQ1B.191205.012.A1 (Pixel 4 XL)

Google Pixel 3, 3a, 3XL and 3a XL

All four devices, the Google Pixel 3, 3a, 3Xl and 3a XL are all also receiving the same January 1, 2020 Android security update patch from Verizon. The system update number in the case of the Google Pixel 3 and 3XL is 16 while the budget models, the Google Pixel 3a and 3a XL are getting their ninth update. In this case too, the software version is identical across all four models and it is given here.

Software Version: QQ1A.200105.002 (Pixel 3A)

Software Version: QQ1A.200105.002 (Pixel 3A XL)

Software Version: QQ1A.200105.002 (Pixel 3)

Software Version: QQ1A.200105.002 (Pixel 3 XL)

Google Pixel 2 and 2XL

In this pack of the Google Pixel devices receiving their software updates, the Google Pixel 2 and 2XL are the oldest. They are getting their 27th system update from Verizon. This update has the latest January 1, 2020 Android security update patches meant for them.

Software Version: QQ1A.200105.002 (Pixel 2)

Software Version: QQ1A.200105.002 (Pixel 2 XL)

The software version mentioned here under each of the models is critical since it can help you, as a Verizon user, to check if your phone has received the update. When you go to the Settings>>About Phone>> and there the software version, you can verify the latest version.

There have been reports in certain sections online that users of the Google Pixel 4 and 4XL had not received their December 2019 Android security update patches on their phones from Google. Many of them are expecting to receive the updates for December 2019 and January 2020 together.