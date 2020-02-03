Motorola Moto G8 Power with 4GB RAM, Snapdragon 665 and Android 10 Gets Benchmarked

Motorola’s upcoming phone Moto G8 Power has appeared in Geekbench benchmarking platform confirming some of its specs like processor and RAM.

Motorola G8 Power has been benchmarked with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC with 4GB RAM. The OS powering the phone will be Android 10. The single and multi core scores are found to be 310 and 1378 respectively. The processor has been identified with the codename ‘sofiar‘ but from the recent rumors we know that the processor could be Snadragon 665. This has been confirmed by the clock speed of 1.80 GHz in Geekbench listing, which has been found in several phones that have been released with the same processor, which is also known by the name ‘trinket‘.

Recently, Moto G Stylus appeared in Geekbench with very similar numbers and specifications. The single and multi core scores were found to be 311 and 1316 respectively. The codename was ‘sofiap‘ instead of ‘sofiar’ as seen in G8 Power. The phone was seen with the same RAM capacity of 4GB.

Last week, XDA Developers revealed all the specifications of the upcoming smartphones from Motorola. Moto G8 Power is expected to have a 6.36 inch display with a resolution of 2300×1080 pixels. The display will be of a single punch-hole type. The storage capacity will be 64GB and the phone will have a huge battery capacity of 5000 mAh. The phone will support fast charging at 18W.

Regarding the camera specs, Moto G8 Power will have quad camera setup with 16MP + 2MP (macro) + 8MP (wide-angle) + 8MP camera in the rear side. The front camera will be a 25MP sensor. There will be a fingerprint scanner present in this phone.

Motorola had already released Moto G8 Plus and Moto G8 Play whereas G8 Power and Moto G8 were pending. Now we can expect these phones, along with Motorola G Stylus and Motorola Edge+ to be announced during the MWC event later this month.