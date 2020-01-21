Google Pixel 4a Geekbench Appearance Reveals Android 10 and Older Exynos 8895 Processor

The upcoming Google Pixel 4a has popped up on Geekbench benchmarking platform.

It is expected to go official in Q2 this year as the successor of the Google Pixel 3a. While it is speculated that the Pixel 4a will be powered by Snapdragon 730 mobile platform, the Geekbench listing reveals that it is equipped with the older Exynos 8895 chipset from Samsung.

The Exynos 8895 powered older smartphones such as Galaxy S8 series and Galaxy Note 8 in 2017. It even fueled the Meizu 15 Plus in 2017. The Geekbench 5 listing of the Pixel 4a reveals that the SoC of the phone is coupled with 4 GB of RAM. The device is loaded with Android 10 OS. In the single-core test of Geekbench 5, it scored 385 and it recorded a score of 1625 in the multi-core test. However, there is a good chance for the Geekbench listing to be fake or Exynos 8895 could have been added as a placeholder for a different processor.



A recent report by XDA Developers revealed it came across details of the Pixel 4a series by examining the firmware of the Pixel 4 handset. It is believed that the Google Pixel 4a is codenamed as Sunfish and it is powered by Snapdragon 730 which contradicts the Pixel 4a Geekbench listing. The predecessor Pixel 3a was powered by Snapdragon 670 chipset.

The CAD renders of the Pixel 4a that were released by popular tipster OnLeaks in December had revealed that it will be arriving with a trendy punch-hole screen. The rear side of the phone will have a squared-shaped camera module housing two lenses. It will be featuring a rear positioned fingerprint sensor.

It is speculated that the Pixel 4a XL could be codenamed as Redfin or Bramble. The smartphone is rumored to be equipped with the Snapdragon 765 mobile platform. The device is expected to arrive with support for 5G connectivity since SD765 has an integrated 5G modem.