ZTE Axon 10s Pro 5G (A2020 SP) Bags Wi-Fi certification

ZTE Axon 10s Pro 5G with model number A2020 SP has bagged certification from the Wi-Fi Alliance.

The specifications of the smartphone are already known since it has already appeared on TENAA with all its specifications. The Wi-Fi certification is yet another hint that its arrival is close at hand.

Also Read: Google Pixel 4a Geekbench Appearance Reveals Android 10 and Older Exynos 8895 Processor

ZTE was one of the first companies to confirm that it will be launching a Snapdragon 865 powered smartphone i.e. the Axon 10s Pro 5G. The Wi-Fi certification reveals that it supports the latest Wi-Fi 6 with dual-band 2.4GHz and 5GHz. The phone will come preloaded with Android 10 OS. With important certifications such as 3C, TENAA and WFA in tow, the phone’s arrival seems to be drawing near.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Specifications

The Axon 10s Pro 5G’s TENAA listing revealed that it has a 6.47-inch OLED display with a waterdrop notch that offers full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. The Snapdragon 865 powered smartphone will be arriving in Chinese markets in RAM options like 6 GB, 8 GB and 128 GB and storage models such as 128 GB, 256 GB and 512 GB. It won’t be featuring a microSD card slot. The Chinese firm has already confirmed that the phone will come with LPDDR5 RAM.

Also Read: Mysterious Motorola XT2055-2 Phone Codenamed “Blackjack” Spotted at FCC with 5000 mAh Battery

The rear shell of the phone will be fitted with a 48-megapixel + 20-megapixel + 8-megapixel triple camera setup. For capturing selfies, it will have a 20-megapixel selfie camera. The handset will be loaded with Android 10 OS along with the latest MiFavor 10 UI.

The Axon 10s Pro 5G will be backed a minimum rated battery of 3,900mAh capacity. The 3C listing of the phone revealed that it will support 18W fast charging. Like its predecessor, it is expected to arrive with support for wireless charging.