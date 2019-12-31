OPPO CPH2015 (Reno S / Oppo A31) FCC Certified; 6.5″ Display, Triple Rear Camera and More

OPPO CPH2015 is the latest smartphone to have been approved by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in the U.S.

The FCC listing has revealed some of the key details of the smartphone including the specs. It seems to be a budget-friendly phone from the company. Based on the past reports, the CPH2015 could be coming to the market as OPPO A31 and Oppo Reno S.

The OPPO CPH2015 has 164 x 75.5mm dimensions, and it diagonally measures 173mm. This indicates that the device could be equipped with a 6.5-inch or 6.6-inch display. The images of the smartphone that have appeared on FCC reveal that it is equipped with connectivity ports such as a 3.5mm audio jack, a microUSB port and an external speaker. The camera bump is also visible in the images. The FCC documents have revealed that the device is equipped with triple rear cameras and a fingerprint reader.

The smartphone is backed by a 4,100mAh battery and it is likely to arrive with a charger that supports 5V/2A charging. The Android OS skinned with ColorOS 6.1.2 will come preloaded on the device. The other details of the phone are currently under wraps.

Oppo A31 or Oppo Reno S?

Singapore’s IMDA regulatory body had recently certified the OPPO CPH2015 smartphone with OPPO A31 moniker. The FCC listing suggests that the CPH2015 is a mid-range device. Hence, the name OPPO A31 appears suitable for it. An Indonesian certification site had also approved the CPH2015 smartphone. However, the Indonesian listing had revealed that the phone is named as OPPO Reno S.

Moreover, past reports have revealed that the OPPO Reno S will be a flagship phone for India. It may feature Snapdragon 855 chipset, quad cameras with 64-megapixel primary lens and SuperVOOC 2.0 65W Flash Charge technology. It is advisable to wait for further reports to know the exact identity of CPH2015.