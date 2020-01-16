Samsung Galaxy S20 5G (SM-G981U) Geekbench Listing Appears with Key Specs

The Samsung Galaxy S20 5G smartphone that has a model number of SM-G981U has been spotted on Geekbench 5.

As usual, the key specifications of the smartphone have leaked through its Geekbench listing. The same model number was previously certified by China’s 3C authority.

The Galaxy S20 SM-G981U is seen with the “kona” processor that has a base frequency of 1.80GHz. Kona is the codename of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 mobile platform. The smartphone is equipped with 12 GB of RAM and it is loaded with Android 10 OS.

On Geekbench 5’s single-core test, the smartphone has recorded a score 568 and it managed to score 2539 in the multi-core test. The Galaxy S20 will be available in certain markets with Exynos 990 chipset.

The Galaxy S20’s Chinese variant with model number SM-G9810 was certified by China’s CCC authority in December. The listing had revealed that it was a 5G phone. It also revealed that the handset may ship with a 25W fast charger.

It is speculated that the Galaxy S20 will be arriving with a display of around 6.2 or 6.3 inches. The smartphone will be equipped with a punch-hole display that may support 120Hz refresh rate. The rear side of the device features a rectangle shaped camera setup that includes three camera sensors and an LED flash. It could be housing a 4,000mAh battery. The smartphone may come in a lower variant featuring 8 GB of RAM. The handset measures 151.7 x 69.1mm and its thickness is 9.1mm.

The Galaxy S20 phone was previously believed to debut as the Galaxy S11e. The Galaxy S20 will be the entry-level device in the S20 series that includes smartphones such as Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 5G, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20+ 5G and Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G. The release date of the Galaxy S20 series is February 11, 2020.