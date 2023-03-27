Google Pixel 7a (GHL1X) Bags IMDA Certification

Google Pixel 7a smartphone with model number GHL1X has been certified by Singapore’s IMDA certification.

While the certification doesn’t reveal the model name, the description field reads that it will support 3G/4G/5G with WiFi, Bluetooth and NFC.

Google is expected to announce Google Pixel 7a and Google Pixel Fold smartphones at the Google I/O event that will be held in the month of May. Google Pixel 7a has the codename ‘lynx‘ whereas Pixel Fold has the codename ‘Felix‘.

The smartphone models of Pixel 7a have been appearing on various certification websites in the last few weeks. First, we saw it appear on the US FCC website. The model numbers that appeared in the FCC listing are G0DZQ, GHL1X, G82U8 and GWKK3. The same models appeared in Bluetooth SIG certification in the middle of March.

Also Read: Xiaomi Redmi Note 12T / 12 Turbo with Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC Spotted on Geekbench

While there’s no official confirmation that these model numbers belong to Pixel 7a or Pixel Fold, we saw in FCC documents a mention of these models as ‘phone’. This led us to believe that the model number belongs to Google Pixel 7a. The Pixel 8 series is still a few months away from launch so these models can’t belong to Pixel 8 series either.

The listing only confirmed that the phone will support 5G connectivity. The device is expected to support a 90Hz refresh rate and will also have wireless charging support. A 6.1-inch OLED display with Full HD+ resolution is expected in this phone which will be powered by a Tensor G2 chipset.

Recent rumors point to some leaked images showing the model number GHL1X as having Samsung’s 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB internal storage. The images also showed USB-C support and one slot for a SIM card.

We’ll keep you posted about the certifications bagged by the various model numbers of this phone in the coming weeks.