Xiaomi Redmi Note 12T / 12 Turbo with Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC Spotted on Geekbench

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12T smartphone with model number 23049RAD8C has appeared on the Geekbench benchmarking website today.

The phone is powered by the newly released Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 chipset, which has four cores clocking at 1.8 GHz, three cores at 2.5 GHz and one core at a peak speed of 2.92 GHz. There is 12GB RAM present as seen in the listing. The scores are 1213 and 3972 for single and multi-core performances. The phone will be officially announced on March 28.

Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 is the most powerful 7-series processor to date. Its Kryo CPU is expected to offer upgraded performance along with the Adreno GPU. The processor also offers Elite gaming features to offer an excellent gaming experience. Dynamic photography and videography, high-speed 5G/Wi-Fi, AI-enhanced performance, non-stop swift gaming are some of its key features. It will also allow video captures at 4K @ 65 fps and slo-mo videos at 1080 @ 240 fps.

Xiaomi 23049RAD8C, which is dubbed as Xiaomi Redmi Note 12T or Note 12 Turbo, is the first smartphone to be powered by this new processor.

Other Certifications Bagged by Xiaomi 23049RAD8C

The same model number recently appeared on China’s TENAA website which revealed that it’s a 5G-enabled smartphone. The same model number already belongs to the Redmi Note 12 Turbo phone, which is evident from past leaks. It has also appeared on China’s MIIT and CCC websites as well, which confirmed that the phone will have support for fast charging up to 67W.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12T is expected to be the first Note 12 series phone to have an in-display fingerprint sensor. 5000 mAh battery life will be offered. The phone will support a 120Hz refresh rate and will have an FHD+ OLED display. The screen size will be 6.67 inches and the internal storage capacity is likely to be 512 GB for this phone. The camera specs are 50MP primary, 8MP ultra-wide and 2MP macro on the rear side. This is similar to the arrangement in Redmi Note 12 Pro.