Cyberpunk 2077 Ray Tracing Coming in its Fully Glory Next Month

Cyberpunk 2077 ray tracing is getting a massive overhaul next month as its developers CD Projekt Red has announced that they will bring out RT to the game’s massive open world in a week’s time.

Dubbed as path tracing and confirmed to have an elite level of aesthetics to it, the update will most probably give a new lease of life to the game. The announcement was made on the 22nd of March during the Game Developer’s Conference organized by Nvidia. Path tracing is an entirely new technology used in the movie industry. It allows editors to visually add a sense of realism and lighting effects to the entire world in real life movies but bringing the same to a popular game title can do wonders.

Also Read: Cyberpunk 2077 Steam Deck Version is Now Official, Time to Play On-the-Go

Better Than Reality

Cyberprunk 2077 ray tracing update is taking a whole new turn by implementing the power of Nvidia technology. According to the team behind this technology, they shared their opinion that it will be literally impossible to find any differences between this lighting technology and reality. It allows movie makers to actually implement them in real movies with actors without the issue of graphical images standing out like a sore thumb.

Pawel Kozlowski, senior technology developer at Nvidia further added that this will not be the only game but all future games in the pipeline will make use of this technology for maximum output. They will change the way realism works in game titles.

Also Read: Cyberpunk 2077 DLC Expansion Might Be Revealed Very Soon

Cyberpunk 2077 Ray Tracing will be part of the Overdrive mode in the game. It will be available exclusively for PC platforms from April 11th. The new mode will definitely be a massive strain on older generation hardware but newer cards like Nvidia 40 series will make use of AI technology and improved ray tracing methods to run it at increased frame rates.