Google Pixel 8a Models Spotted on Bluetooth SIG, UL Demko, FCC and IMDA Certification Websites So Far

There are rumors that Google will launch its Pixel 8a smartphone soon after its debut at the manufacturer’s I/O event slated to happen in May.

A lot of information, 5K renders, and 360-degree videos of the Google Pixel 8a have recently surfaced online. The smartphone has also been spotted on a few certification websites.

Bluetooth SIG Certification Details

The Google Pixel 8a was recently spotted on the Bluetooth SIG certification website today. The smartphone has been associated with four model numbers and they are G8HNN, GKV4X, G576D, and G6GPR.

Based on recent reports, some specifications of the upcoming smartphone are known. The Pixel 8a is expected to have a display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and a peak HDR brightness of 1400 nits. Like any handset in the Pixel 8 series, the smartphone will have a Tensor G3 chipset. There will be a dual rear camera setup with 13 MP and 64 MP sensors and a 13 MP selfie camera in the front. Additionally, the handset will have a DisplayPort output port and support Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity.

UL Demko Certification Details

On the UL Demko certification website, the Google Pixel 8a’s model number found was GH2MB. The listing highlights that the handset will be equipped with a 4,942 mAh battery that may be marketed as a 5000 mAh battery.

As there is no confirmation that the smartphone listed on the website is the Pixel 8, there are contemplations that the handset could be a Pixel 9 Pro or a Pixel Fold 2. This is given the fact that the battery size is reasonably large.

It is anticipated that the handset will have a 6.1-inch FHD+ AMOLED display along with a punch-hole cutout. The Pixel 8a is slated to have 8 GB RAM and storage options of 128/256 GB. The smartphone will come with Android 14 and Pixel UI loaded and sport a size of 152.1 x 72.6 x 8.9 mm.

IMDA Certification Details

According to the IMDA certification website, the Pixel 8a will support 5G, NFC, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth connectivity options. The model number spotted on the website was G6GPR.

US FCC Certification Details

The US FCC certification website shows the smartphone associated with the G6GPR, G8HNN, GKV4X, and G576D model numbers. Each number caters to a specific market. The handset with the G576D model number is targeted at the North American market while the smartphone with the G6GPR model number is intended for the rest of the world. The smartphone will support GSM, LTE, and various 5G bands.