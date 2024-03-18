Alleged Google Pixel 8a Model Numbers Pass Through US FCC

Four new model numbers of an upcoming Google smartphone have been certified by the US FCC certification. These are likely to be the Google Pixel 8a models.

The model numbers are G6GPR, G8HNN, G576D and GKV4X. While we have already seen the model number G6GPR in a recent leak, other model numbers have been spotted for the first time.

Based on the information we have obtained, G576D is the model for North America, G576D for Japan, G6GPR for the Rest of the World and G8HHN has 5G mmW support. The FCC listings confirm that the new phones will support LTE, GSM, and multiple 5G bands including NFC, Wireless charging and Bluetooth connectivity.

At the time of publishing this piece, only the FCC listing of G8HHN is updated with documents while the other three listings don’t have the documents yet. Except for the presence of 5G mmW, which can be seen only in G8HHN, the remaining models are likely to share the same specs.

Leaks and Rumors

Last year, in November, the Google Pixel 8a smartphone’s design was leaked online. And in January 2024, the device was seen again in a leak. However, it was the retail box of the phone that was leaked and it revealed key details about the phone.

Pixel 8a is expected to have round corners and a visor-like camera positioning at the rear which also has an LED flash, along with two camera sensors. The retail box showed only the black color variant. It’s likely to have a lower-clocked variant of the Tensor T3 SoC which was seen when the phone appeared in Geekbench along with its codename ‘Akita‘.

Pixel 8a is a mid-range smartphone from Google and after the launch of this last device in the Pixel 8 series, Google will start launching Pixel 9 series smartphones.

Google will announce the Pixel 8a smartphone in May 2023 during the company’s I/O event.