Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL Geekbench Listings Showcase Tensor G4’s Capability

Google is working towards releasing its Pixel 9 series which includes three phones namely, Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL.

Two of these phones have appeared on the Geekbench benchmarking website and the listings help us gauge the performance of the chipset that powers these phones. Both Google Pixel 9 and 9 Pro XL smartphones are fitted with Google’s Tensor G4 chipset.

Tensor G4 chipset is based on Samsung’s 4nm processor. However, next year’s Pixel 10 series would ship with Tensor G5 chipset that will be made with TSMC’s 3nm processor.

Pixel 9 Series Geekbench Scores

Google Pixel 9 has appeared in Geekbench 6.3.0 version and scored 1653 and 3313 points for single-core and multi-core performance. Similarly, Pixel 9 Pro XL’s appearance in the database of Geekbench 6.3.0 has scores of 1950 and 4655 respectively. What’s confirmed is the presence of the Tensor G4 chipset along with the Mali G715 GPU. Four cores clock at 1.95 GHz, three cores clock at 2.60 GHz and the top speed is achieved by a core that clocks at 3.10 GHz.

Codename, RAM and OS

While the Pixel 9 Pro XL listing shows 16GB RAM, the Pixel 9 listing shows the presence of 8GB RAM. We expect a 12GB RAM variant too for the Pixel 9. The codenames of both phones can be found in the respective listings and it shows ‘komodo‘ for Pixel 9 Pro XL and ‘tokay‘ for Pixel 9 smartphone.

Though both listings show only Android 14 as the OS, we expect them to be shipping with Android 15 as the Operating System. The new OS version will offer better performance, improved head and memory handling and will also ensure much better battery usage in the phones.

Pixel 9 series release date

The Google Pixel 9 series phones will be released later this year in October.