Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold to be Next Foldable from Google; Not the Pixel Fold 2

Ever since the launch of the first Pixel smartphones in 2016, Google has been known to offer two flagship smartphones at a time. However, things have changed with talks of a smaller Pro handset being introduced to the latest Pixel 9 series coming up shortly.

According to a Google Insider report, there will be a fourth Pixel 9 smartphone. This handset is said to be a foldable smartphone and will be a successor to the Pixel Fold from last year. As part of the series, Google is likely to call the smartphone Pixel 9 Pro Fold. This will be a change from the expected Pixel Fold 2 as the first foldable handset released last year was called the Pixel Fold.

2024 Pixel 9 Lineup

The Android Authority report hints that Google has made some naming adjustments to the 2024 Pixel lineup. The software for the manufacturer’s devices for the year 2024 confirms these names.

While the Pixel 9 will be associated with the codename tokay, the Pixel 9 Pro will feature the codename caiman. On the other hand, the Pixel 9 Pro XL will bear the codename komodo and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold will be codenamed comet.

Until recently, Google referred to the smartphone with the comet codename as the Pixel Fold 2. The new name reference is said to be a recent development in internal Google communications. As the manufacturer has not made any confirmation about the name change, things may change again over time.

If Google offers the second-generation foldable as a smartphone in the Pixel 9 flagship series, we can expect the handset to be more than a rebranding. The new foldable could be a complete revamp from its predecessor.

Pixel 9 Lineup Specifications

The Pixel 9 and the Pixel 9 Pro XL will arrive like successors to the Pixel 8 and the Pixel 8 Pro. The Pixel 9 Pro will bear a similarity to the Pixel 9 but be smaller in size. It will have the specs that Google adopts for its Pro handsets. All four smartphones are slated to incorporate the manufacturer’s upcoming Tensor G4 SoC.

As per earlier sources, Google will announce the Pixel 9 lineup in October at its annual hardware unveiling event and not in May at the Google I/O. The foldable handset is likely to make its debut then.