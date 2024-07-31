Grand Theft Auto 6 Does Not Get Affected By Game Actors Strike

Though things could change if the strike goes on for too long, Grand Theft Auto 6 is exempted from the strike for the time being!

When a gaming title, that happens to be a part of a very popular franchise, is undergoing a development process, it attracts a lot of attention from both the media and fans. Sometimes, the gaming industry faces some challenges that end up delaying the production or development process of a game.

At the moment, SAG-AFTRA actors are on strike to show their displeasure over the usage of AI in the gaming industry. When GTA fans got to know about this strike, they got worried and felt this would halt the development process of GTA 6. This strike, thankfully, will not have any impact on GTA 6. The much-awaited game is one of the many in-development games that will not be affected by the labor action.

A spokesperson, representing the publishers who are a part of the dispute, confirmed that Grand Theft Auto 6 has been exempted from the actors’ strike. The spokesperson made this confirmation to Kotaku through an e-mail. While going through a search result in a SAG-AFTRA database, one gets to know that members are permitted to work on GTA 6 even when the strike is on. As per the information provided by the spokesperson, a game that went into the development process before September 2023 will not be affected by the strike.

Along with voice artists, several other game performers, including motion capture artists, participated in the strike in July. For more than a year, they have been negotiating about rights and laws pertaining to AI protections. Though several gaming companies, including Electronic Arts, Epic Games and Activision, have addressed some of the issues concerning generative AI, SAG-AFTRA has stated that several of the current proposals fail to do a very good job of safeguarding the performances from being replicated or copied.

The last time SAG-AFTRA went on a strike was in 2016. The strike went on for a year and resulted in some of the members rejecting lucrative offers that came their way. The work stoppage, needless to say, affected the gaming industry severely. The strike will have a pertinent impact on several gaming titles that went into production recently. However, many of the awaited games underwent production a couple of months ago.

The strike has already made a dent in the gaming industry. Its further impact would be gauged in the days to come. If the strike goes on for more than 60 days, the performance work on many games would be affected. If no resolution comes to the fore in the near future, companies could end up replacing existing performers. This would, in turn, result in some of the much-awaited gaming titles getting pushed ahead.