GTA 6: Gamers Feel Concerned About The Presence of Microtransactions In The Game

Though nothing has been confirmed by Rockstar Games, current trends indicate towards this possibility.

There is still some time for Grand Theft Auto 6 to release and the anticipation around the game continues to grow. Though Rockstar Games launched the official trailer of GTA 6 in December last year, one still does not know much about the game. Owing to the limited information available about the game, fans have come up with several speculative theories. One such theory is that microtransactions could play an important role in the game. While the thought of GTA 6 microtransactions could leave some fans feeling excited, there are some who might not welcome it.

The major reason behind fans feeling concerned about microtransactions being incorporated in GTA 6 is the kind of success Shark Cards have witnessed in GTA Online. For the uninitiated, these cards can be bought with real money to get in-game cash. In a way, these cards have led to the creation of a pay-to-win environment which, according to many players, is unfair. Though Shark Cards have been criticised by a section of fans, there is no doubt about the fact that they have made a huge profit for Rockstar. Because of this, there is a strong possibility of microtransactions being a part of GTA 6 as well. While some players might enjoy making microtransactions, it would not sit well with those who wish to make progress through gameplay.

Players are also concerned about the GTA+ subscription service getting expanded. GTA+ was initially launched for the Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 and was designed to provide monthly benefits and in-game content in return of a fee. Though it has not been able to achieve a lot of popularity within the fan community, GTA+ has emerged as a financially successful venture for Rockstar. This particular expansion hints towards GTA+ playing an important role in GTA 6. There is a possibility of it locking some premium content behind a paywall.

The Bottom Dollar Bounties Update, which was rolled out in June this year, brought to the fore a bunch of gameplay features designed for GTA+ subscribers. One of the standout features was the remote business revenue collection. Once this happened, some fans started believing that similar features could be introduced in GTA 6 as well. There was also a possibility of non-subscribers not having access to some gameplay elements.

While fans are keenly looking forward to the arrival of GTA 6, there is a chance that they will have to wait for at least a few years for another Rockstar Games title to launch. Since one expects a huge gap between the release of GTA 6 and the next GTA title, Rockstar might want to generate some revenue through microtransactions.