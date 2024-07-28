GTA 6: New Information Regarding Expectations of Upcoming Game Leaves Fans Worried

A statement made by ex-developer Obbe Vermeij has left fans wondering whether they should keep their expectations in check!

There are several gaming titles which one is looking forward to at the moment. However, no other game has generated the kind of interest that Grand Theft Auto 6 has managed to. GTA fans are constantly waiting to get some fresh GTA 6 update or information. In December 2023, one witnessed the first trailer of GTA 6 being unveiled. In a short span of time, the first GTA 6 trailer emerged as one of the most viewed trailers on YouTube.

Since GTA 5 has been declared as one of the most successful gaming titles of all time, the expectations surrounding GTA 6 have only gotten bigger. While Rockstar Games has confirmed that the game will release in fall of 2025, a definite release date has not been specified by the gaming company. However, one is pretty certain about the fact that whenever GTA 6 is launched, it will be the biggest event in gaming history.

Whenever huge expectations are associated with a game, there is always a chance of fans getting disappointed. Rockstar is working very sincerely on the development process of GTA 6 and leaving no stone unturned to ensure the final product matches up to the mammoth expectations fans have from it. However, despite Rockstar trying very hard, there is a possibility of fans not liking or appreciating certain aspects of the game.

Right now, many fans are of the opinion that Half-Life 3 might never get launched. Though the Episode Two DLC for Half-Life 2 left one with a major cliffhanger, there is a possibility of developer Valve shelving the game under the fear that it might not live up to the expectations of fans.

Recently, Obbe Vermeij, an ex-developer with Rockstar Games, spoke about the potential of GTA 6. Vermeij shared some interesting thoughts on the game and some fans might feel a little disappointed by all that he said.

According to Vermeij, GTA 6 might not be very different from its predecessor. He further stated that fans “might be a little disappointed on the first day” but they would get used to it soon enough. While one doesn’t exactly know why Vermeij said this, they must be knowing something which others don’t. On the brighter side, one must remember that most games in the GTA franchise have lived up to the expectations of fans.