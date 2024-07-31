Samsung Exynos 2500 Chip to be Used in Galaxy S25 Series Confirmed for the First Time

Following the announcement of its 3nm Exynos W1000 chip last month, Samsung has now confirmed the Exynos 2500 chip.

Like its predecessor, this will also be a 3nm chip.In its Q4 2024 financial results report, the manufacturer mentioned that its System LSI business which designs smartphone processors and camera sensors is aiming at ensuring that it would be able to deliver a stable supply of the chipset for its flagship smartphones.

Keeping the above statement in mind plus the fact that the Galaxy S25 flagship series launch is around the corner, it is likely that the Samsung Galaxy S25 and Samsung Galaxy S25+ handsets in most international markets will be equipped with this processor. These smartphones in the Chinese as well as some North American markets will use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset. The Galaxy S25 Ultra will have only the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset in all markets.

Rumored Specifications of the Processor

A few earlier reports hint that the Exynos 2500 chip will arrive as a 10-core CPU. One of these cores will be a Cortex-X5 core with a clocking frequency of 3.2 GHz. There will also be four Cortex-A520 cores, three Cortex-A730 cores with 2.3 GHz to 2.5 GHz clocking frequency, two Cortex-A730 cores with a slightly lower clocking frequency, and four Cortex-A520 cores.

There is a possibility that the new 3 nm chip will incorporate the manufacturer’s Xclipse 950 GPU which has an architecture like that of the RDNA3 from AMD. Talks are doing the rounds that with the introduction of the Exynos 2500, Samsung will be at par with the Snapdragon chips in terms of power efficiency.

The manufacturer’s first 3 nm chip, Exynos W1000, is said to have been received well in the market. Hence, the manufacturer is sure that the Exynos 2500 incorporating the second-generation GAA process will not face any efficiency and performance-related issues.