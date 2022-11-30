Grand Theft Auto 6: Microsoft Leaks Indicate Towards 2024 Release Date

This year, in February, Rockstar Games confirmed that the next iteration in the Grand Theft Auto franchise is in the works.

Ever since this confirmation came through, there have been endless speculations about the release date of the much-awaited game. A recent leak has made fans believe that the game would see the light of day in the year 2024.

A recently leaked report of Microsoft’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is the reason behind the fresh speculations around the release date of Grand Theft Auto 6. This report was posted on Twitter by Tom Henderson, a prominent gaming leaker. Till now, Microsoft has not denied the information that has come to the fore courtesy of the document.

While the emergence of this report has made a certain section of GTA fans feel positive about the game releasing in 2024, it has also given several leakers and insiders something to serve as a testimony to their claims of the game releasing in 2024. A lot of people had also made a prediction about the game’s release in 2024 after doing some calculations pertaining to the time it will take for the game to develop and be ready for launch.

After confirming the fact that GTA 6 is in its development stage, Rockstar has largely remained silent on the game. While different aspects of the game are being discussed by fans and media on a regular basis, nothing beats the curiosity surrounding its release date.

Different people and publications have come forward with a wide range of theories about the game’s release date. While some feel that the game will be out by 2024, there are many who are of the opinion that it will take longer for the game to be ready.