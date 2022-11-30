Red Dead Redemption 2 Registers All-Time Highest Player Count on PC

As far as concurrent players are concerned, the PC version of Red Dead Redemption 2 has registered an all-time high.

Red Dead Redemption 2 has always had a reputation for being one of the most visually appealing games to have been released in the past few years. Its success serves as a testimony to the fact that both its content and visual language have worked well for gamers. The original Red Dead Redemption was widely appreciated for its storytelling and RDR 2 has received a similar reception.

However, the one area where the RDR series has lagged behind is timely updates. At the moment, Rockstar Games is busy with developing Grand Theft Auto 6. While it is also working on carrying out updates and making enhancements to its other titles, one can sense that the other games have been sidelined to some extent. Whenever a gaming studio works on a massive game, the other titles in its fold have to bear the brunt and make peace with not getting enough attention for some time. It is quite common in the gaming industry.

Rockstar should not divert its attention from RDR 2 as it is one game whose popularity is increasing at a very good pace with time. According to figures compiled by SteamDB, RDR 2 hit an all-time peak a few days ago. At the peak, the numbers stood at 66,492. The highest record, till a few days ago, was 55,271. The last highest record was registered on December 2019. So, it took around three years for the record to be broken.

Interestingly, RDR 2 recently completed four years of its release. The game was launched on October 26, 2018. While fans were looking forward to a grand celebration on its fourth anniversary, nothing of that sort happened. This further fuelled discussions about Rockstar not doing much for RDR 2. Though there have been a lot of talks about Rockstar toying with the idea of developing the third game in the franchise, it seems to be a distant possibility as the gaming publisher is currently occupied with GTA 6.