Grand Theft Auto 6: Rumored Release Date Confuses Fans

Recent reports suggest that the much-awaited Grand Theft Auto 6 release date could be set in 2025.

When a game is discussed over a long period of time and no news about its release date comes around, it leaves fans frustrated. Grand Theft Auto 6 is one of the most anticipated games of our time. Instead of sharing updates about the game, Rockstar Games has decided to create an air of mystery around it by not divulging any information or updates. Though Rockstar has confirmed that the sixth iteration in the GTA franchise is in the development stage, no other information about GTA 6 has been shared by the gaming studio as yet.

Also Read: GTA 6 Map: Former Rockstar Games Developer Wants Game Map To Be Compact

Fans have been coming across leaked material and rumored information on a regular basis. However, they have been quite flustered to see Rockstar not sharing any information about the game in an official capacity. While fans would want to know about different aspects related to the game, what everybody wishes to get an update on is the release date of the game. While there were murmurs about the game getting readied for a 2024 release, recent reports suggest that GTA 6 would get a launch in 2025.

The newly emerged theory about the Grand Theft Auto 6 Release Date has come from a Redditor. This Redditor stumbled upon the contents of an interview given by Strauss Zelnick, who serves as the CEO at Take-Two Interactive. In the interview, Zelnick spoke about “a significant inflection point in fiscal 2025”. An inflection point, for the uninitiated, is a term used to describe a major turning point for a business organization. This statement made by Zelnick led the Redditor to believe that 2025 is when GTA 6 would get a formal launch.

Also Read: GTA 6 To Feature Patented Technology To Offer An Immersive Experience To Gamers

Since players have been reading reports about GTA 6 getting a release in 2024, these recent developments have left fans a little confused. While many continue to hope that the much-awaited game will see the light of day in 2024, some believe that Rockstar will release it sometime in 2025.