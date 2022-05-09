Grand Theft Auto 6 Rumors Spread Like Wildfire

Apart from that the company is working on developing the next iteration of Grand Theft Auto 6, Rockstar Games has refrained from making announcements about the upcoming game.

However, given the fact that Grand Theft Auto 6 is one of the most awaited games of recent times, one had expected rumors to float around all the time. That’s exactly what has happened.

In the last couple of months, a plethora of rumors and unconfirmed information about GTA 6 has surfaced on the internet at regular intervals. A large number of leakers and insiders have been in the limelight owing to all the information they have spread about the game so far. At the moment, two YouTubers, namely KRYPTO9095 and El Nitro 56, are in news for speaking about GTA 6.

KRYPTO9095 shared a Twitter post that read, “GTA 6 is coming #GTA6”. The post also featured a gif of the YouTuber holding a sticker of Rockstar in his hand. The YouTuber followed up the post with a mock-up GTA 6 banner that was uploaded on his YouTube channel. Apart from being a YouTuber, KRYPTO9095 also happens to be a musician. So, initially, a lot of fans speculated that he could be creating some tracks for GTA 6. This speculation was fueled by the fact the official Twitter account of Rockstar Games had started following GTA 6.

Krypto9095 has GTA VI Youtube banner up. (Concept). The man has 1.94 million subscribers. He's somebody important. https://t.co/jO0b37KEgt (See my previous post). He is involved in GTA 6. #GTA6 pic.twitter.com/T8xQ64IuKL — GTA 6 NEWS & LEAKS (@NEWSLEAKSGTAS) May 6, 2022

El Nitro 56, on his part, shot a bunch of responses to KRYPTO9095 and the leak accounts of GTA 6. He claimed that he works with KRYPTO9095 and the leakers were very close to discovering the truth pertaining to the kind of involvement KRYPTO9095 has with GTA 6. He also stated that a GTA 6 trailer shall be released soon. There has been a lot of speculation around the trailer in the recent past and if this information turns out to be true, fans would be delighted for sure.

El Nitro 56 shared another cryptic statement which stated, “One city, two different times”. By this statement, he was probably trying to imply that GTA 6 would cover two different timelines.

While the aforementioned information shared by these two YouTubers sounds very exciting, a lot of fans would find it difficult to believe all this as the two of them have not been very reliable in the past. Both these YouTubers are known to be huge fans of the GTA franchise and therefore, there is a good chance of them sharing things they have heard from other unreliable sources.