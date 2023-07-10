GTA 4 Remake: Fans Get Worried About GTA 6 Getting Pushed Further

With a possibility of a GTA 4 remake being in the development stage, fans are worried about Rockstar Games’ attention getting divided!

There have been speculations about a GTA 4 remake being in the works. Recently, Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of Rockstar Games, has discussed its plans of releasing “two new iterations of previously released titles”. The gaming coming’s objective is to launch these games in Fiscal Year 2024 which happens to come to an end in 2024. Since there have been rumors about Rockstar working on a remake of Red Dead Redemption, it seems that GTA 4 and Red Dead Redemption are the two games that will be getting “two new iterations”.

A while back, one had heard about Rockstar canceling the ports it had planned for GTA 4 and Red Dead Redemption owing to the poor reception the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition had received. The Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, as fans would know, comprised of remastered versions of Grand Theft Auto III, Vice City, and San Andreas.

As soon as Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition was released, fans started complaining about the issues with the technical performance of the ports. The ports seemed to be running much better on the original hardware. Fans were also upset about the alterations that had been made to the character models and art of the game.

While there is no conclusive evidence pointing towards the release of GTA 4, many fans are quite positive about the fact that Rockstar will be releasing one in the near future. This, however, has raised a concern in their mind. At the moment, Rockstar is greatly invested in the development process of GTA 6. Now, if Rockstar channelizes some of its energies toward developing the GTA 4 remake, the development process of GTA 6 might just slow down.

There are reports indicating that Red Dead Redemption will be getting a full-fledged remake and the same will be the case with GTA 4. If Rockstar uses a lot of its resources to put together the remake of an older game, it will greatly upset all those who have been keenly looking forward to GTA 6 and hope for it to be the best game offered by the franchise so far. However, those who have been fans of GTA 4 wouldn’t mind being offered a more upgraded version of the game.