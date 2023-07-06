GTA 5 Sales: The Decade-Old Game Sells More Than 5 Million Copies Every Month

Launched way back in 2013, GTA 5 is one game that has not witnessed the slightest dent in its popularity as indicated by the GTA 5 sales figures!

There are certain that become less relevant with time. That’s definitely not been the case with Grand Theft Auto 5. GTA 5 sales figures are no less than 5 million copies every month. While such sales figures are remarkable, you feel even more boggled by these numbers when you realize GTA 5 was launched in the year 2013. On 17 September, this year, the game will complete ten years of its release.

While GTA 5 has made tremendous profits for Rockstar Games, it has also emerged as one of the biggest success stories in gaming history. As per a J. Clement report, more than 180 million copies of GTA 5 have been bought by gamers till May 2023.

For these ten years, the gameplay has managed to keep fans invested in it. Many have confidently declared GTA 5 to be the best game in the franchise so far. It is important to note here that the multiplayer version of GTA 5 has seen more success coming its way than the single-player version. Rockstar Games, however, looks at the cumulative profits made by the game from both versions.

A report called ‘Lifetime unit sales generated by Grand Theft Auto V worldwide as of May 2023’ was compiled and released by Statista on May 19, 2023. This report, among other things, featured a graph chart depicting the GTA 5 sales reported between January 2015 and May 2023.

As per the data in the report, more than 40 million copies of GTA 5 by January 2015. By May 2023, 180 million copies of the game had been sold. Every year, the game had seen steady growth in sales and that itself serves as a testimony to its growing popularity.