GTA 5: As Rockstar Games Gets Busy With GTA 6, It Rolls Credits On The 2013 Released Game

On its official website, Rockstar Games has rolled credits on GTA 5 and GTA Online.

At the moment, most of its energies are invested in developing GTA 6. GTA 5 has turned out to be one of the most successful games for gaming publishers. On September 17, it will complete nine years of its release. It has become quite common to see GTA 5 featuring in most lists, that compile the names of the highest-selling games in recent times.

Recently, Rockstar Games posted a thank you note on its website to express its gratitude towards everyone who has contributed towards making the game successful. This seems to confirm the reports that Rockstar has made GTA 6 its top priority. When you go to this particular page, where the ‘Thank You’ note has been shared, you see Rockstar crediting the ‘combined efforts of its global team’ for the success of GTA 5 and GTA Online.

Rockstar has credited everyone who has contributed to the game’s development process ever since it was launched in September 2013. For a while, there have been rumors Rockstar unveiling the first look of GTA 6 sometime in October this year. This particular act by the company has now worked towards strengthening these rumors.

At the moment, GTA 5 is the second highest-selling video game. Till now, it has sold closer to 169 million copies. The topmost position has been occupied by Minecraft, a game that has sold more than 238 million copies. Regular updates have played an important role in ensuring the game’s success. Despite GTA 6 being under development, Rockstar was rolling out updates for GTA 5 regularly. However, with it rolling the credits on GTA 5, fans expect the gaming publisher to be more focused on GTA 6.