GTA 5 Helps GTA Series Achieve Major Sales Milestone

The 190 million unit sales figure of GTA 5 has been instrumental in helping the GTA series achieve a major sales milestone!

While GTA fans are excited about the launch of the GTA 6 trailer in December, Rockstar Games already has a major reason to engage in some celebrations. Till 2023, the Grand Theft Auto franchise has managed to register sales amounting to 410 million units. Grand Theft Auto 5, which has been declared as one of the highest selling Games of all time, has sold 190 million units and played an important role in the gaming franchise hitting these figures.

Also Read: Rockstar Games To End Support For Windows 7 and Windows 8

As per the information shared by Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar Games’ parent company, the GTA series has registered lifetime sales of 400 million by March this year. By the time the month of June came to an end, the GTA series sold another 5 units. By the time the gaming studio made a note of the sales till September 2023, it realized the cumulative sales figure had hit 410 million units.

Interestingly, half of the lifetime sales registered by Rockstar Games have been achieved by GTA 5. This itself shows what a massive success the game has turned out to be. GTA 5 continues to sell very well and in the near future, too, one expects the game to contribute significantly to the ever-growing sales figures of the GTA series.

Whenever Rockstar makes an announcement about an upcoming game, fans expect it to be delayed. On very few occasions, Rockstar has managed to release a game on time or before a given deadline. GTA: Liberty City Stories, which came out in the year 2005, was perhaps the only time a game in the GTA series was released on time.

Also Read: GTA 6 Map: Former Rockstar Games Developer Wants Game Map To Be Compact

Recently, Rockstar confirmed that a trailer for GTA 6 will be launched in the month of December. Since this is an official confirmation, one doesn’t expect any delays in this regard. This, of course, doesn’t necessarily mean that GTA 6 will have a 2025 release. Rockstar could well be trying to build up the hype for the game by releasing the trailer in advance.

Whenever GTA 6 releases, it is bound to play an important role in boosting up the sales figures of the GTA series. Even if the much-awaited game doesn’t match up to expectations, it will definitely register huge sales figures in the initial days. While the game has been hyped up enough to become a success, it would be interesting to find out whether it manages to surpass the sales figure of GTA 5.