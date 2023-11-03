Rockstar Games To End Support For Windows 7 and Windows 8

This step taken by the gaming studio would result in Windows 7 and Windows 8 users no longer having access to the library of Rockstar Games!

Rockstar Games Launcher, a Windows desktop application that enables players to access their PC collection of Rockstar Games, is all set to end support for Windows 7 and Windows 8. What this essentially means is that the entire library of Rockstar Games will no longer be accessible on Windows 7 and Windows 8. As per a recently published post on the gaming studio’s support page, Rockstar Games will withdraw its support for Windows 7 and Windows 8 from January 30, 2024.

Starting January 30, 2024. Rockstar Games will no longer support Windows 7 & 8 operating systems. https://t.co/XiiFijgpDr — GTA 6 NEWS (@GTAVInewz) October 30, 2023

By January 10, 2023, Microsoft had already ended its support for Windows 7 and Windows 8. Now, a year later, Rockstar is all set to do the same. As per the aforementioned post on X, the gaming studio put up new information on its support page on October 30, 2023. As per the post, Rockstar’s decision to withdraw support for Windows 7 and Windows 8 is influenced by Microsoft taking a similar approach.

Rockstar Games has put across a suggestion about PC users, who are still using Windows 7 and Windows 8, upgrading to a higher version of the operating system. This, as stated by Rockstar, would help in preventing the possibility of service interruptions in the future. While several fans of the company would have no issue in doing this, there could be users who might need some time before making this shift.

While GTA 5 is the most popular game available on Rockstar Games Launcher at the moment, it has several other games that are played widely. Apart from GTA 5, the platform features GTA 4: Complete Edition, GTA – The Trilogy: The Definitive Edition, Red Dead Redemption 2, Max Payne 3, GTA: Vice City, GTA: San Andreas, L.A. Noire, GTA 3, L.A. Noire: The VR Case Files and Bully: Scholarship Edition.