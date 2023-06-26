GTA 5: PC Players Upset About The Dearth of Updates

In recent times, the Xbox and PlayStation 5 versions of GTA Online have received a greater number of updates than the PC version.

GTA 5 PC players continue to enjoy the experience of playing GTA Online. However, the one thing they are complaining about is that the game is not receiving as many updates for PC as it is getting on the Xbox Series X/S and PS5 versions. PC players have observed Rockstar rolling out fresh content for the next-gen console ports regularly but have been meting out step-motherly treatment to the PC version for some reason.

There are many things GTA Online has done that other games haven’t been able to do. It is, for instance, the only game that has been available on three different console generations along with being out on PC. In the year 2013, GTA Online was released on PS3 and Xbox 360. The next year, it was made available on Xbox One and PS4. In 2015, the game officially launched on PC.

Last year, players were treated to the new versions of GTA Online that boasted enhanced visual elements. This upgraded version of the game was released on Xbox Series X/S and PS5. Though the different versions of the game are similar to each other in ways, there are enough differentiating elements between them.

While the Xbox Series X/S and PS5 versions of the game were provided with a plethora of advanced features, the PC version didn’t have this privilege. Many of the new features were not rolled out to the PC version and this upset PC users greatly.

A lot of the content, which is available on the Xbox Series X/S and PS5 versions of GTA Online, has not been made accessible on the PC port. Those who are playing GTA Online on PS5 or Xbox Series X/S can see new ray-tracing visual options, faster vehicles, new time trials and a new career builder intro. None of these features are available on the PC port of the game. Since the PC version of the game is always going to be more robust than the other versions, players are disappointed about these features not being added to it yet.