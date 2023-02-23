GTA 6 and GTA Online 2 Leak: Rockstar Insider Shares Key Details

After a major GTA 6 and GTA Online 2 leak surfaced to the fore, a Rockstar insider has revealed major details pertaining to its titles.

Grand Theft Auto 6, undoubtedly, is one of the most awaited games of all time. After confirming the fact that it is being developed a year back, Rockstar Games has largely remained silent on it. This silence, in fact, has played an important role in increasing the anticipation around the game.

In the last several months, one has come across a large number of leaks pertaining to GTA 6 coming to the fore. A big hack that was attempted last year led to several videos of the much-awaited game getting leaked. This leak hinted at the game getting back to exploring Vice City and also gave players a glimpse of several gameplay pieces. The material was enough to get fans excited and intense discussions taking place in the gaming communities.

Tez2, who has a reputation for being one of the most reliable sources of information on games spawned by Rockstar Games, has revealed important details about GTA 6 and its online mode. The leaked footage, as per Tez2, features text that states that the GTA Online 2 lobbies shall comprise 30 players. This is considered to be a big GTA Online 2 leak.

The leaked footage featured testing clips pertaining to the multiplayer mode and also displayed max players. The Spider-Vice readings had earlier indicated that the game might use services that would be similar to that one came across in Red Dead Online.

Tez2 also made a reference to certain videos that were leaked earlier and gave a lowdown on how the multiple lobbies would operate. The text ‘PL: 2/32’, as per the leaker, states that there will be 2 players inside a 32 lobby. The 30-player lobby, he stated, will have two dedicated slots for spectators. He properly explained all the information he had stumbled upon on GTA Forums.