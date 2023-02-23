WWE 2K23 Includes Unannounced Character To The Final Roster

The upcoming WWE 2K23 shall mark the comeback of an exciting playable character whose name was not announced during the final roster reveal.

WWE 2K23 has revealed that a character, who remained unannounced till now, will be added to the much-impressive roster of the game. Though the official WWE 2K23 roster reveal has already taken place, the company seems to be ready to roll out a few surprises for fans. Since the game is scheduled to be launched on March 17, announcements like these should help tremendously in generating more excitement for the release.

Also Read: WWE 2K23 Will Feature 178 Superstar Wrestlers

WWE 2023 is touted to be a much-improved version of WWE 2K22, its predecessor that still has a huge fanbase. The hashtag #EvenStronger, which is a symbolic representation of WWE making its debut in WarGames, has been going strong on social media for a while now.

While the 2K23 WWE will feature some of the popular features one came across in WWE 2K22, there will be many new features to look forward to as well. The roster of WWE 2K22, of course, is so flexible that it could undergo a change at any given point in time. Because of this, the developers created a cutoff date to make it clear which popular names will feature in the game and ones which will not.

Also Read: WWE 2K23 All Set To Make Important Modifications In MyGM Mode

As per the ratings reveal stream launched by UpUpDownDown on YouTube, the new WWE will feature Tyler Breeze as a WWE legend. Though the accomplishments made by Breeze are not exactly the kind that you would expect from a legend, his presence has always added a lot of value. Till now, Breeze has largely been seen in the streams and video uploads carried out by UpUpDownDown.

In WWE 2K23, Breeze is expected to be involved in a similar way as he is in UpUpDownDown. It is also important to remember that he, along with Xavier Woods, happens to be selectable GMs in MyGM.