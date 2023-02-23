No Man’s Sky PSVR 2 Update is Immersive and Designed for Virtual Reality

Commemorating the launch of PlayStation PSVR 2, No Man’s Sky PSVR 2 update comes with a pleasant surprise for virtual reality lovers.

The way Sony supports their newly launched hardware on par with Meta Quest 2 is a welcome addition as the VR world is fast growing like never before.

Named as the Fractal Update, No Man’s Sky a title known for its extensive environments, exciting, colorful worlds and challenges to be faced by gamers is now entering VR officially. The difference between other headsets and Sony’s own offering is that a super powerful PlayStation 5 console gets the job done. Unlike a gaming PC which could cost over a $2000 to get it ready for immersive gaming, PS5 can do the same with $500 excluding the cost of the headset.

Massive Update for Adventure Lovers

With No Man’s Sky PSVR2 update, players further receive Utopia, an expedition adventure where players are expected to team up and build civilization for the Utopia foundation. Further into the add-on, you can also play to earn the Fearsome Visor helmet, Utopia Speeder ship and a drone as your bes friend to help you in your perilous journey.

The gaming scenario is fast changing as game developers are expected to fine tune the title for a wide range of platforms including handhelds and virtual reality platforms. With the Fractal update, Nintendo Switch players now gain access to Nexus and Quicksilver missions. The primary focus of this particular No Man’s Sky PSVR 2 update is all about making it compatible with the newly launched headset.

PSVR 2 Specific Updates

With the latest update, players on No Man’s Sky can make use of PlayStation VR2’s headset vibrations and 3D audio technology. It paves way for an immersive experience which,when combined with haptic feedback and adaptive triggers further immerses you in the action like never before. You can also seamlessly switch between VR and standard modes.

With No Man’s Sky PSVR 2 update, you can literally be inside the cockpit and enjoy a 360-degree view of it in your new VR headset. Hello Games rolled out Fractal update on all major platforms including PlayStation 5, Xbox, Nintedo Switch and PC.