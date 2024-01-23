GTA 6 Could Get a PlayStation 5 Pro Release on Launch Day

Sony, which seems to have bought the marketing rights for GTA 6, might have some grand plans for both the game and the console!

After the launch of the first trailer of Grand Theft Auto 6, the excitement around the game has gone to another level. Apart from GTA 6, the one thing the gaming community is very excited about is the PlayStation 5 Pro. While PlayStation 5 was launched in the year 2020. The console was received very well by gamers and now, everybody is keenly looking forward to the arrival of the PS5 Pro. Though nothing has been confirmed as yet, there is a possibility of the console releasing in the month of September this year.

A while back, Rockstar Games confirmed that the next GTA title will be launched on Xbox Series X/S and PS5. This has led to fans wondering whether the PS5 Pro, too, will receive a day-one launch. In the recent past, one came across rumors suggesting that Sony could put up PS5 Pro and GTA 6 as a bundle to attract the attention of a large number of prospective buyers. One has also heard rumors about Sony acquiring the marketing rights for GTA 6. If the latter turns out to be true, there is a strong chance of the other information about the PS5 Pro and GTA 6 bundle being true as well.

As per insiders, Rockstar Games is keeping PlayStation 5 in mind while developing the next iteration of the game. Because of this, there is a good possibility of GTA 6 getting a release on PS5 Pro on its launch day itself. If Sony ends up selling PS5 Pro and GTA 6 as a bundle, it could boost the sales of both the game and the console significantly.

A PS5 Pro bundle is also expected to be available at launch after the console comes out later this year. Source:https://t.co/R15NdgMPtL pic.twitter.com/7JYaYaRYSI — GTA 6 Countdown ⏳ (@GTAVI_Countdown) January 19, 2024

While one has not gotten an opportunity to try out PS5 Pro as yet, it is expected to be an improvement upon PS5. Since a lot of GTA fans want to get the best out of the upcoming game, they would want to play the game on this modern console. If Sony has the marketing rights for GTA 6, it would naturally want to come up with a plan, like offering a bundle, which helps in selling both entities to a large set of consumers. If this plan works, it might encourage many other gaming and tech organizations to come together and launch their products cumulatively.