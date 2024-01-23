Vivo X Fold 3 and X Fold 3 Pro Battery Info Leaked Ahead of Launch

Vivo X Fold 3 and X Fold 3 Pro are reportedly gearing up for launch. Taking their plunge into the foldable phones arena, Vivo is prepping these models along with a rumored Vivo Pad tablet.

The phones are expected to be launched shortly in the Chinese market.

Under the hood, the specifications are impressive enough as the foldable phone will feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor in the base variant. The more powerful Vivo X Fold 3 Pro will use the Gen 3 version of the Snapdragon 8 processor.

A foldable phone is similar to a tablet in terms of screen size which is why it should be equipped with a powerful battery. The longer it runs, the more productive users could rely on the gadget.

Vivo is Stepping into Foldable Space

According to a leak by Digital Chat Station, the Vivo X Fold 3 is expected to run on a 5460 mAh battery. This battery is identified by the model numbers BA20 and BA21. The Pro range in the series, the X Fold 3 Pro will have a 5,550 mAh battery. With ideal software optimization, such battery capacities should comfortably offer all-day battery life in these phones.

In order to keep the pricing of the product slightly lower and due to technical specifications, the manufacturer is tipped to skip wireless charging in the base model. Similar to other foldable phones, they may also lack complete water-resistant capabilities because of their design. It is also speculated that the X Fold 3 Pro variant may support wireless charging.

Camera Specs with Improved Photo Quality

The Pro variant is said to feature a 50-megapixel primary camera with an ultrawide lens and a 64-megapixel telephoto camera. The 2K resolution screen combined with a 120Hz refresh rate should further add to the premium experience.

With multiple tipsters providing information about the Vivo X Fold 3 and X Fold 3 Pro, it can be concluded that the launch is imminent.