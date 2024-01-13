GTA 6 Release Date: Fans Feel Agitated About Lack of Clarity

While the GTA 6 release date has been a point of discussion among fans for a long time, a post by a fan has offered them some clarity about when they could expect the game to be out!

Rockstar Games might have thought that fans would get less anxious after the trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 came out. While fans have been happy to see the gaming studio sharing glimpses of the game from its end, they are still waiting to know when they will eventually get to play the game.

Also Read: GTA 6 Fans Demand High-End Support and Features in the Upcoming Game

Rockstar Games has confirmed that GTA 6 will get an official release in 2025 and shall be available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. However, this has further confused fans and they have a lot more questions pertaining to GTA 6 release date.

GTA 6 is expected to come out next year. However, at the moment, there is no clarity on when the game will exactly be released. Some experts are of the opinion that GTA 6 will be launched in EARLY 2025 and some believe the game will get a release towards the end of next year. While fans continue to be curious about the exact GTA 6 release date, they also want to know whether the game will get a PC release. Certain reports have also suggested that GTA 6 could receive a port a while after it is officially launched.

Though Rockstar has not divulged any concrete information about GTA 6 in the recent past, fans have come up with multiple theories related to the game and when it could be released. Many fans have looked at the reports of Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar Games’ parent company, to get some idea about when and how the game will be released.

DawsonPoe, a GTA fan on Reddit, put up a post and stated that all the GTA 6 release date theories that fans have come up with based on Take-Two Interactive’s reports are inaccurate. The fan further stated that the fiscal year 2025 “runs from April 1st, 2024-March 31st, 2025” and therefore, there is no possibility of the game releasing before the month of March.

Also Read: GTA 6 Fans Believe The Release Date Will Be Announced Soon

Several GTA fans responded to this post and said that they wished for it to be true. As the various elements in the trailer looked polished enough, fans are quite certain that the game is in the final stages of its development and should be out soon.

Some fans are of the opinion that the GTA 6 release date will be around Valentine’s Day next year as the two protagonists in the game are supposed to be in love with each other. Several other theories have been floating around the GTA 6 release date and only time will tell how many of them were accurate.