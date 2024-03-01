GTA 6 Development Reaches The Final Stage; Rockstar to Ensure There Are No More ‘Leaks’

The countdown for the launch of GTA 6 starts as the game steps into the final stage of development.

When Grand Theft Auto 5 was launched in 2013, fans might not have anticipated that they would have to wait for more than 10 years to try out the next game in the franchise. In February 2022, Rockstar Games confirmed that it was working on the next iteration of the GTA franchise.

At that time, the gaming studio did not confirm the name of the game but everybody assumed it would be called Grand Theft Auto 6. After not sharing any updates about the game for a while, Rockstar Games dropped the first trailer of GTA 6 in the month of December last year.

While the trailer left the fans impressed, they continued wondering when the GTA 6 development process would culminate and they would get to play the game. Though one knows that GTA 6 will hit the stores sometime in 2025, Rockstar has not specified a release date yet.

As per the latest update shared by Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier, the GTA 6 development process has stepped into its final stage. Schreier further stated that Rockstar Games has directed its employees to attend office five days a week starting April 2024. According to the journalist, Rockstar wishes to channelize its energies towards increasing productivity and strengthening security measures to ensure that no gameplay leak takes place.

NEW: Rockstar Games is asking all of its employees to return to the office five days a week starting in April for security and productivity reasons as they enter the final stretch of development on Grand Theft Auto VI. (Employees are not thrilled.) https://t.co/GWniqzHA8H — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) February 28, 2024

As Schreier shared his fresh report on X, fans went into a state of euphoria. After all, they had been waiting for an update on GTA 6 development for a very long time. The journalist has stated that a recent email sent to Bloomberg by Rockstar Games was reviewed by the publication.

In the email, Jenn Kolbe, who serves as the Head of Publishing at Rockstar Games, mentioned that “making these changes” has enabled the gaming studio to lend a certain degree of finesse and quality to GTA 6 and mount it on a scale it deserves. Kolbe also stated that the game’s publishing roadmap “matches the scale and ambition” of GTA 6.

Since leaks have happened in the past, Rockstar Games is being extremely cautious now. At the moment, the gaming studio seems to be taking several cautionary measures to ensure no leak takes place in the future. Given the fact that the game is in the final stage of development, one believes the entire development team’s focus to be on presenting the game to fans in the best possible way.