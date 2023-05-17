GTA 6: Long Development Phase Should Let Rockstar Reintroduce Iconic Characters

While the characters we see in the games developed by Rockstar Games have their fanbase, it would be a good idea for the publisher to bring back some of the older characters as well!

The entire gaming community is waiting with bated breath for the release of Grand Theft Auto 6. There are several expectations riding on the game and many are hoping for it to introduce several new elements in open-world gaming. While fans are expecting a lot of fresh content with the arrival of GTA 6, Rockstar can also use the game as a platform to bring back several popular franchises into the franchise.

If you trace the history of the Grand Theft Auto franchise, you will realize it has been around for 25 years now. Grand Theft Auto, the first-ever game in the series, came out way back in 1997. While the game was launched on Windows and MS-DOS in November 1997, a PlayStation launch of the game happened in 1998. Since the game has been around for so long, there are many popular characters that have got left behind and deserved to be reintroduced to their older fans and also to those who haven’t had the chance to discover them yet.

In most of the GTA games that have released in the past, one has come across a plethora of colorful and quirky characters who contributed greatly towards making the game vibrant and fun to play. The world, in which these games were set in, also paved the way for several interesting cameos. There has been a lot of talks about GTA 6 being set in the Vice City. If that turns out to be true, Rockstar should contemplate getting back at least those characters who have been a part of Vice City in the past.

Through various social media platforms, players have spoken about the characters they would wish to return to the GTA universe. One of the characters that fans would be quite excited to see coming back to the franchise is Colonel Juan Cortez, the dreaded drug lord. If Cortez makes an appearance in GTA 6 along with his daughter Mercedes, the thrill factor in the game would definitely go a few notches higher.

Another character, whose reintroduction could make the game very exciting, is Ken Rosenberg, a renowned criminal lawyer. Rosenberg tasted a great amount of success by collaborating with Carl Johnson in Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. While he has amassed a lot of wealth and is leading a retired life, it would be interesting for players to see him back in action.