GTA 6: Here’s When The Game May Release on PlayStation 5

Rockstar Games’ yearly earnings report drops a hint about the release date of GTA 6 on PS5.

After Rockstar Games confirmed in February last year that the next game in the GTA franchise is in the works, fans started looking forward to the game with renewed vigor. While everybody knew about the gaming publisher developing the game, the confirmation made fans a lot more excited about the game.

Since Rockstar hasn’t shared any official update on the game after confirming its development, fans only have leaks and rumors to satisfy their curiosity. When somebody mentions GTA 6, one of the first things you wonder is when it will release. Different people have shared different theories on the release date of GTA 6. While some leakers have stated that the game would release next year, many insiders have been expecting the game to release between 2025 – 26.

The yearly earnings report of Take Two Interactive, Rockstar’s parent company, has finally offered some clue about the probable release date of GTA 6. Based on how you choose to read the hints, there is a possibility of GTA 6 being launched on PS5 between April 2024 and March 2025.

According to a press release, the company is planning to launch a variety of games across different genres in the next few years. Take-Two has stated that these will be “groundbreaking titles that we believe will set new standards in our industry”. With GTA 6 being the most ambitious game for the company so far, one expects the launch of the game to be a part of the company’s ambitious plan.

The press release further states that the video game holding company hopes to “achieve over $8 billion in Net Bookings and over $1 billion in Adjusted Unrestricted Operating Cash Flow” by 2025. The annual net bookings of Take-Two remain close to $3 billion. Therefore, one can expect the company to do something big and important in the near future.