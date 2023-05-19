Xiaomi Civi 3 (23046PNC9C) Appears on Geekbench with Dimensity 8200 Ultra SoC and 12GB RAM

Xiaomi Civi 3 with model number 23046PNC9C has been benchmarked in the Geekbench database and it has confirmed its processor.

Xiaomi Civi 3 will be powered by Mediatek Dimensity 8200 “Ultra” chipset and have 12GB RAM and Android 13 OS. The scores were 1148 and 3356 for single and multi-core performances on Geekbench.

It’s been rumored for a while that Civi 3 could be powered by Dimensity 8200 and today’s listing has confirmed that. Yesterday, Xiaomi had officially announced that Civi 3 will be powered by Dimensity 8200 Ultra in a Weibo post. This chipset is an overclocked version of the Dimensity 8200 that was released in December last year. 8200 Ultra will offer better performance and imaging.

The codename for the motherboard is “yuechu” as seen on the Geekbench page whereas for Dimensity 8200 it is “k6895v1_64”.

Civi 3 is a female-focussed smartphone and will have powerful camera sensors for selfies. Earlier in February this year, Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station tipped the specs on Weibo. The leaker claimed that the phone will have Full HD+ AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate. The unique feature of this phone would be the dual 32MP camera for selfies that will be housed in a pill-shaped cut.

On the rear, there will be three sensors. The primary 50MP Sony IMX800 sensor is an upgrade over Sony IMX766 50MP sensor that was available in Civi 2. The other two sensors will probably be the same.

Last year, Xiaomi Civi 2 was announced in September but there’s no confirmation about the release date of Civi 3 yet.

The phone with model number 23046PNC9C has started appearing on quite a few certification websites. It has already been spotted in China’s MIIT certification and CCC certification websites which confirmed that the phone will support 67W charging speed.