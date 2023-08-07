GTA 6 Map Leak Offers a Glimpse of Locations In The Game

The theories emerging from the GTA 6 map leak have intrigued fans who had been anxiously waiting to know about the locations that will feature in the much-awaited game!

The discussions around Grand Theft Auto 6 are getting more and more intense with each passing day. While Rockstar Games has not offered any official update about the game after confirming its existence early last year, leakers and insiders keep coming up with new information almost every day. One of the things fans are curious about is what the GTA 6 map looks like and the locations one will get to explore through the game.

Also Read: New GTA 6 Leak Indicates The Presence of an Evolving Map In The Game

While rumors and leaks point towards Vice City serving as the setting for GTA 6, several reports have brought many other names to the forefront. At the moment, there is a lot of confusion about the kind of locations GTA 6 will offer fans to explore. Locations have always played a key role in the gameplay of the GTA games and therefore, when one discusses GTA 6, one also comes up with probable locations that could feature in the game.

The infamous GTA 6 leaks, that took place in September 2022, are now widely being discussed by fans. In fact, the way fans are talking about them now and coming up with new theories, one almost gets the impression that the leak happened recently and not last year.

Also Read: GTA 6 Insider Claims a Change in In-Game Police’s Behavior

Based on the leaks, fans believe that there is a possibility of an island featuring in the game prominently. This island, as per observers, would be very similar to Cuba. Some fans have also arrived at the conclusion that GTA 6 will feature several locations in North and South America. Needless to say, these fan theories have not been backed by substantial evidence.