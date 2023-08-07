The Sims 5: Here’s One Thing Which Could Prevent The Game From Becoming a Huge Success

Though The Sims 5 is far from a time when it could see a release for itself, the game is already facing a deterrent!

For more than two decades, The Sims has been a franchise that has been a leader in the life-simulation gameplay space. Every game in the franchise has been better than the last one to have arrived. Apart from its advanced mechanics, the games in the franchise are known for offering a highly immersive experience to players. While The Sims 4 continues to attract new fans every day, the anticipation for Sims 5, too, is growing with time.

The Sims 5 is currently being developed by Electronic Arts under the codename Project Rene. Apart from this, there is no concrete information about the game available online yet. Considering the fact that the game was announced in October 2022, one can imagine there is a lot of time for it to release. Despite limited information being available at the moment, one can’t deny the fact that the game is hot property. However, there is one thing that could come in the way of the game’s success upon its release.

The Sims 4 has a devoted fan base at the moment. As and when The Sims 5 releases, it will be a little difficult for EA to come up with tricks and techniques that would make them switch to the new game. The first game in the franchise was released in the year 2003 and since then, three other games have been dropped. Each game in the franchise has been a bigger success than its earlier iteration. However, the transition from The Sims 4 to The Sims 5 would be a little challenging for several fans.

Since Sims 5 will have a free-to-play model, it will definitely attract a large number of players upon its release. This particular model, perhaps, was decided upon by EA as they were also aware of the kind of impact The Sims 4 has had. However, to make a splash in the gaming space, the gaming publisher would have to do more to position The Sims 5 adequately.