Red Dead Redemption Remaster: Insider Claims an Official Announcement Will Come Through Soon

As per an insider, an official announcement by Rockstar Games on the game shall happen very soon!

For a long time, Red Dead Redemption fans had been wanting to play a remastered version of the original game. While Rockstar Games hasn’t said anything about a Red Dead Redemption remaster being in the works, there have been countless reports suggesting that the gaming publisher is working on one.

Also Read: Red Dead Online To Introduce Fresh Content This Month

While one has been hearing rumors about a remake or remastered version of Red Dead Redemption being developed for a while, some recent development played an important role in substantiating them. Last month, a ratings board based in South Korea listed a new version of the game on its website. Another interesting thing happened a week back. A new logo was included in the backend of Rockstar Games’ official website. This, in a way, confirmed that the game would be released under the title ‘Rockstar Games Presents Red Dead Redemption’.

Though there has been a lot of excitement in the gaming community over a Red Dead Redemption remaster, fans are also concerned about it going the GTA Definitive Edition Trilogy way. The latter was not received very well and was plagued by several issues. However, the remastered version of Red Dead Redemption might not suffer from the same issues as the gaming publisher seems to be working on a proper remake instead of presenting fans with a basic remastered version of the game. Rockstar, too, would have learned a few important lessons from the GTA Definitive Trilogy Edition release.

Also Read: Red Dead Redemption Remaster: Rockstar Games Drops An Important Clue About The Game

Multiple reports pertaining to the Red Dead Redemption remaster have been doing the rounds. According to an insider, the game will soon be launched on Nintendo Switch. Though Rockstar has not made a formal announcement about the game as yet, the insider states that it could be announced as early as today.

The insider has stated that the next earnings call of Take Two Interactive is due next week. While he is quite positive about an announcement taking place today, he believes that it will definitely happen before the next earnings call takes place.