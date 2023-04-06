GTA 6 Might Not Be Available To Many Players Upon Its Release; Here’s Why!

While the wait for Grand Theft Auto 6 has been quite long for GTA fans, there could be some disappointment in store for them when the game finally hits the stores!

It’s been almost ten years since Grand Theft Auto 5 was released. GTA fans have been getting restless waiting for the next game in the franchise to be launched. Though Rockstar Games has confirmed that GTA 6 is currently in its development stage, it has offered no updates after that. There have, of course, been countless rumors surrounding the game. A recent rumor indicates that the game might not be available to be played by many when it finally sees the light of day.

According to industry insiders, the game will be launched exclusively on next-gen consoles. The game will not be available on Xbox One and PS4, at least in the initial stage of its release. Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of Rockstar Games, seems to have a very pertinent reason behind this. The company wishes to make sure that the install base of the game is big enough to justify the scale of its release. Since the Xbox Series XIS and PS5 happen to be current-gen consoles, Take-Two believes that it would be a wise decision to have GTA 6 launched on these platforms.

While this news will not sit well with players who own older generation consoles, many industry experts are also of the opinion that this release strategy might affect the sales of GTA 6. When Rockstar released GTA 5 in 2013, Xbox 360 and PS3 had almost become redundant. However, a lot of players continue to use Xbox One and PS4. These players will not be able to try out GTA 6 unless they upgrade to newer consoles.