Vivo T2 5G (V2240) Appears on Geekbench with Snapdragon 695 SoC and 6GB RAM

Vivo T2 5G smartphone with model number V2240 has been benchmarked today and it has revealed its processor.

The Geekbench single-core and multi-core scores are 678 and 1933 respectively. The chipset is indicated by the codename ‘holi‘. It has 6 cores that clock at 1.8 GHz and 2 cores at 2.21 GHz and is nothing but Snapdragon 695 5G processor. The performance is on par with the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite which was released a couple of days ago with the same processor. The scores were 678 and 1932 respectively.

Incidentally, the codename ‘holi’ is also used by Snapdragon 480+ chipset but Snapdragon 695 uses new A78 cores instead of the A76 cores used by 480+. SD 695 uses Adreno 619 GPU whereas SD 480+ uses Adreno 619L.

Vivo T2 and T2x 5G are the two phones in the T2 series and are scheduled for release in India on April 11. Vivo had revealed that it will release key specs of the devices on April 7 and 9. On April 7, the company will be revealing the camera specs and on 9th, it will reveal the processor details.

Vivo T2 5G would be similar to iQOO Z7 5G which has already been launched in India. T2 5G will have an AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and a peak brightness of 1300 nits. The refresh rate would be 90Hz. Vivo will price this phone similar to iQOO Z7 5G. There would be two RAM variants of 6 and 8GB and a storage capacity of 128GB. The camera sensor will be 64MP for the primary sensor and the device will ship with Android 13 OS.

On the other hand, Vivo T2x will have MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC and the specs would be slightly better than that of Vivo T2. T2x will be the costlier of the two phones.