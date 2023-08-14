GTA 6: New Job Listing At Rockstar Games Give Hints About Game’s Setting

For those who have been wondering about the setting or primary location of GTA 6, here’s some important news for them!

On the official portal of Rockstar Games, there has been a new listing for jobs in the company. For a long time now, fans have been discussing their expectations for GTA 6 on various online forums. One of the most discussed aspects of the game has been its location or setting. These new job listings give one an idea about the setting of the much-awaited Grand Theft Auto 6.

When you go to the Careers Page of Rockstar Games’ official portal, you can see a job being listed for a Character Assembly Artist at the Toronto based office of the gaming company. According to the job listing, somebody who wishes to apply for this job must have a good understanding of “era-specific culture and demographics”. They are also expected to be aware of street-style fashion.

Those who manage to secure this particular job will have to work towards creating NPCs and getting them styled based on the settings in the game. For GTA 6, there has been no official confirmation on time jumps or flashbacks as yet. This job listing, however, points out that at least a portion of GTA 6 will not be set in a contemporary world. The setting of the games in the GTA franchise have played an important role in determining the level of adventure and excitement they offer players.

According to a recent statement given by Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick, the gaming company will see a remarkable “inflection point in fiscal 2025”. This makes fans hopeful about the fact that GTA 6 will release sometime between 2024 and 2025. What this also means is that fans wouldn’t have to wait too long to get answers to all the questions that had been playing in their mind for long.

There has been no dearth of leaks and rumors surrounding GTA 6. As per a recent leak, GTA 6 is being developed since the year 2015. This information, which remains unverified, was sourced from a former employee of the gaming company who called it quits in 2018.