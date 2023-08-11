Verdansk To Make a Comeback In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3

The new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 trailer offers a glimpse of the location that has achieved iconic status for itself in the gaming franchise!

The new trailer of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, which also makes an announcement of Makarov in the franchise, has got fans excited for another reason as well. In the video, one can see a bunch of locations that form a part of a Warzone map that players had been wanting for a really long time. In this gaming franchise, players discovering new things or stumbling upon interesting elements accidentally is quite common. Fans getting to know about Verdansk has been quite an important discovery.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 happens to be the third released game in the Modern Warfare series that has been rebooted now. The game features a narrative that picks up elements from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Modern Warfare 2. With Modern Warfare 2 coming to a close, the main antagonist in the campaign wasn’t left with much to do. However, the developments that took place in the Warzone seasonal stories pointed towards the presence of a major threat lurking somewhere.

‼️😱 VERDANSK IS COMING BACK 😱‼️ 🤯 Images clearly show Verdansk is coming back in some form in #ModernWarfare3! 👀🔥 Do you want Verdansk back in #Warzone? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/XZJJFx7brG — Warzone Stats Tracker | Warzone Meta (@WZStatsGG) August 9, 2023

As the Atomgrad Raid storyline in Call of Duty reached its culmination, one also got the drift of a notorious adversary being around. For a very long time, one kept getting bombarded with rumors and leaks pertaining to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. Anxious fans finally found some relief when Activision made an official announcement about the game.

Shortly after the aforementioned announcement came through, Activision clarified that Makarov will be seen as the major threat in the game. The publisher also teased a trailer to mark the arrival of the antagonist. The Makarov Reveal Trailer, which many were waiting for, featured clips from the upcoming campaign. In the snippets, we saw Captain Price breaking down the goals of Makarov.

In these clips, many observant fans stumbled upon locations that looked very familiar. These screenshots were shared by a Twitter user named WZStatsGG and featured multiple spots originating from the Verdansk map in Call of Duty Warzone.

Some of the prominent Verdansk locations that were seen in these clips included the area surrounding the Zordaya Prison Complex and the underground parking lot designed for the Verdansk Stadium. One also saw some other interesting visuals including a frozen water body and a burning aircraft wreckage.