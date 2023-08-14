Elder Scrolls and Assassin’s Creed: Gamers Can Now Download and Play For Free

Those who have been wanting to play Elder Scrolls and Assassin’s Creed for a while now have the opportunity to try out the games for free!

Whenever a game like Elder Scrolls is available for free, you know that its player base will get a significant boost. This is a strategy that has been employed by many gaming publishers in the past and it has worked every single time. While poorly performing games are made available for free to boost their sales, one often finds popular games, too, being made accessible for free.

Also Read: The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Receives a Gorgeous 4K Remastered Version

From August 10, many of the Assassin’s Creed games have been made available for free. Today (August 14) is the last day on which gamers can avail this offer. While players would not get the time to download and play all the games that have been made available for free, they could get their hands on a few of the games that have been made accessible.

The games that have been made available for free are Brotherhood, Assassin’s Creed II, Black Flag, Elder Scrolls Online, Revelations and Valhalla. These games happen to be some of the best titles that have spawned out of Assassin’s Creed. If any of these games had been on somebody’s wish list, it’s a good time to download and play them. If somebody had been staying away from these games because of the micro-transactions involved with them, it is just the right time to check them out.

Also Read: The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remake: Virtuos Games Is Working On It

It is important to note that the benefits offered by Free Play Days are the kind that only those who have subscribed to Xbox Game Pass Ultimatum and Live Gold get to have. While subscribing to these platforms costs a bit of money, they are worth it as free games are offered regularly.